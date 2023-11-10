News Feed

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 

PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

The two rookies both produced milestone moments in the Blackhawks 5-3 victory in Tampa

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

In an energic first period, the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off the contest with a tough offensive battle to take control early. By the end of the night, the Blackhawks would be the ones to come out victorious and beat the Lightning, 5-3. 

The two teams started the first period off with high scoring efforts as both teams try to take back their leads. However, with two goals from Connor Bedard, Chicago secured the lead as they headed into the second period.  

“The huge first period was for us being down two to one and then scoring three goals before the period ended,” Petr Mrazek said. “So that definitely give us a boost.” 

Mrazek held made a total of 30 saves after he faced a total of 33 shots and only allowed one goal from the Lightning’s power play unit.

Recap: Blackhawks at Lightning 11.9.23

Early in the first, Tampa took control with a 2-1 lead that challenged the Blackhawks defense. But as Kevin Korchinski described, the team remained calm and shifted their focus on how to respond with a goal of their own. 

“We're at our best when we're trusting each other and playing within our system,” Korchinski said. “So, I think that was the main thing, just kind of do that and then everything else will start happening and start going our way.” 

From there, the Blackhawks relied on each other and took control of the game to come out with a win. 

“I thought we responded well twice, and then we didn't stop,” head coach Luke Richardson said. “We reacted well after they scored, and I thought we reacted well after we scored.” 

After the team’s loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, Bedard viewed this win as an opportunity to show that the team can still go against some challenging teams this season. As they look to go against the Florida Panthers this Sunday and Tampa next Thursday, they will need to look at the positives they created to carry throughout the next few matchups. 

“We weren't happy with our efforts on Sunday and to come out and beat a team like that, they're an unreal team,” Bedard said. “Playing against them, you can see how they have done what they've done in the past few years so to get to win against them is big, but I think for us, trying to get that back-to-back [win] is going to be huge.”

BEDARD PRODUCED FOUR POINT NIGHT 

In his 12th NHL game, Bedard became the third-youngest player to record a four-point game in NHL history. He also became the youngest Blackhawks player to record a multi-goal game with his two-goal production in the first period. 

“Having a game like this boosts your confidence and just kind of a testament of what kind of player he is and what he can do at this level,” Korchinski said.

For Bedard, he knows that points are hard to come by in this league but felt that he stuck to his game to produce his first multipoint contest with two goals and two assists. 

“I think I just kind of [stuck] with it,” Bedard said. “I felt like there was games I might have created more than this and had zero points. It's just kind of how things go sometimes.” 

While it’s still early in his first season, Richardson noted how quickly the rookie is able to figure out how to play in the NHL and showcase his skills to produce not only for himself, but help the team come out on top. 

“He's new to the league, and he's been here for a dozen games,” Richardson said. “Now, he's starting to really figure it out and use his skills at the best of his ability and that paid off for him and us tonight.”

KORCHINSKI NOTCHES FIRST GOAL 

Another player who produced a milestone moment included rookie defenseman Korchinski. The 19-year-old notched his first goal of his career to tie the game up with the Lightning at 2-2.

Korchinski stated that he noticed the puck went off a lucky bounce to find the back of the net but couldn’t have picked a better night to score as his mom watched from the crowd during the team’s mom’s trip. 

“The first goal is a special moment and it’s cool having my mom here to see it,” Korchinski said. “So, it's good that we got the win to make it more special.”