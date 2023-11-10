TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

Early in the first, Tampa took control with a 2-1 lead that challenged the Blackhawks defense. But as Kevin Korchinski described, the team remained calm and shifted their focus on how to respond with a goal of their own.

“We're at our best when we're trusting each other and playing within our system,” Korchinski said. “So, I think that was the main thing, just kind of do that and then everything else will start happening and start going our way.”

From there, the Blackhawks relied on each other and took control of the game to come out with a win.

“I thought we responded well twice, and then we didn't stop,” head coach Luke Richardson said. “We reacted well after they scored, and I thought we reacted well after we scored.”

After the team’s loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, Bedard viewed this win as an opportunity to show that the team can still go against some challenging teams this season. As they look to go against the Florida Panthers this Sunday and Tampa next Thursday, they will need to look at the positives they created to carry throughout the next few matchups.

“We weren't happy with our efforts on Sunday and to come out and beat a team like that, they're an unreal team,” Bedard said. “Playing against them, you can see how they have done what they've done in the past few years so to get to win against them is big, but I think for us, trying to get that back-to-back [win] is going to be huge.”