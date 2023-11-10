TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

In an energic first period, the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off the contest with a tough offensive battle to take control early. By the end of the night, the Blackhawks would be the ones to come out victorious and beat the Lightning, 5-3.
The two teams started the first period off with high scoring efforts as both teams try to take back their leads. However, with two goals from Connor Bedard, Chicago secured the lead as they headed into the second period.
“The huge first period was for us being down two to one and then scoring three goals before the period ended,” Petr Mrazek said. “So that definitely give us a boost.”
Mrazek held made a total of 30 saves after he faced a total of 33 shots and only allowed one goal from the Lightning’s power play unit.