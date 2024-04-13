RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Predators at Home

CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks dropped their penultimate home game of the year on Friday night, a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators.

The visitors held a 4-0 lead by the midpoint of the game, with a pair of tallies in each period, before Philipp Kurashev got the Blackhawks on the board on a 5-on-3 advantage late in the middle frame. Filip Forsberg completed a hat trick in the third period to re-gain the four-goal advantage for Nashville.

Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves in goal for Chicago in the loss.