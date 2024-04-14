PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Home Schedule Against Hurricanes

Chicago faces Carolina Sunday evening at the United Center for their final home game of the season

TIME: 5:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Andreas Athanasiou has tallied 10 points (4G, 6A) in 13 games against the Hurricanes. Petr Mrazek appeared in 92 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, posting a 50-32-8 record, a .911 save percentage, a 2.48 goals-against average, and 10 shutouts. Mrazek also holds a 7-5-0 record, a .931 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in 12 career games against Carolina. During their last meeting on Feb. 19, Connor Bedard notched three points (1G, 2A), while Nick Foligno (1G, 1A) and Tyler Johnson (1G, 1A) each posted two points during a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

MEDAL OF CONNOR

Against the Predators, rookie forward Connor Bedard tallied an assist and became the seventh rookie in franchise history with 60 points (22G, 38A) in a season, joining Steve Larmer, Artemi Panarin, Denis Savard, Patrick Kane, Jeremy Roenick and Darryl Sutter. He now has 19 points (5G, 14A) over his last 17 games, which leads all league rookies since March 5. He continues to lead all NHL first years with 22 goals and 60 points in 65 games this season.

TO PHIL A MOCKINGBIRD

Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net on Friday and now ranks third on the team with 18 goals and six power play goals this season. He now has 21 points (9G, 12A) over his last 19 games since March 11, which leads all club skaters. Kurashev has posted career highs in games played (72), goals (18), assists (35) and points (53) during the 2023-24 campaign.

SAVED BY THE DEL

Chicago rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro made his NHL debut on Friday against Nashville and posted one hit. Del Mastro saw 18:35 of ice time in the game, which ranked fourth among all team blueliners and seventh among all Chicago skaters. Del Mastro became the fourth skater taken in the fourth round or higher of the 2021 NHL Draft to appear in a regular-season contest.

