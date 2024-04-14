PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Home Schedule Against Hurricanes

TIME: 5:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP
Andreas Athanasiou has tallied 10 points (4G, 6A) in 13 games against the Hurricanes. Petr Mrazek appeared in 92 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, posting a 50-32-8 record, a .911 save percentage, a 2.48 goals-against average, and 10 shutouts. Mrazek also holds a 7-5-0 record, a .931 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in 12 career games against Carolina. During their last meeting on Feb. 19, Connor Bedard notched three points (1G, 2A), while Nick Foligno (1G, 1A) and Tyler Johnson (1G, 1A) each posted two points during a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.