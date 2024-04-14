PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Home Schedule Against Hurricanes

TO PHIL A MOCKINGBIRD

Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net on Friday and now ranks third on the team with 18 goals and six power play goals this season. He now has 21 points (9G, 12A) over his last 19 games since March 11, which leads all club skaters. Kurashev has posted career highs in games played (72), goals (18), assists (35) and points (53) during the 2023-24 campaign.