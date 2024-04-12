PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Final Homestand Against Nashville

Chicago hosts Predators on Friday night, kicking off final home games of the season.

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

A former Predator, Seth Jones tallied 63 points (15G, 48A) in 199 games with Nashville from 2013-16. Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou has tallied seven points (4G, 3A) in 10 career games against the Predators, including an assist in each of his last two meetings against the club. During their last meeting at the United Center on Dec. 5, Nick Foligno posted three points (2G, 1A), while Jason Dickinson also found the back of the net during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

KEVIN BACON

Chicago rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski tallied an assist against St. Louis and now shares third among all club blueliners with nine helpers in 72 games this season. He saw a career-high 25:37 of ice time against the Blues and now ranks seventh among all NHL first years with an average of 19:38 of ice time per game. Korchinski also shared first among all game skaters with two blocked shots on Wednesday.

LAW OF THE LANDON

Against St. Louis, rookie forward Landon Slaggert buried his first career NHL goal and now has three points (1G, 2A) in 12 games with the Blackhawks this season. He also shared first among all club skaters with three shots on goal, which tied a career high (March 23 at SJS). As a team, the Blackhawks continue to lead the league with 68 assists and 100 points from rookie skaters, while their 32 goals share first in the NHL.

DO-NATO OR DIE

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato chipped in an assist on Wednesday and now has two helpers over his last three games. He shared first among all Chicago skaters with four hits and now ranks seventh on the team with a career-high 101 hits in 74 games this season.

