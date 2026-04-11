Blues score 3 in 2nd period to pull away from Blackhawks

Tyler Tucker and Jonatan Berggren each had two assists for the Blues (34-33-12), who have won three of five. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

“Yeah, obviously I think since we came back from the (Olympic) break we’ve been trending in the right direction and playing some good hockey,” Tucker said. “Just keep doing that for the next three games and go out the right way.

“Obviously we’re trying to build something here. We didn’t get what we wanted this year. I think these next few games are so important for younger guys, getting experience going into next year.”

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, and Ryan Greene scored for the Blackhawks (28-38-14), who have lost three in a row and eight of nine (1-7-1). Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves.

“I would say there’s probably a fragility to our team right now, more than even fatigue,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I think some guys are starting to really probably struggle a little bit. The issue with where we’re at is we don’t have guys to lean on to pick you up a little bit when you’re struggling. We’re kind of all struggling together. So, we’re grinding through it. These are hard, hard, hard lessons, man, but it’s also life isn’t easy. You never have the opportunity to learn from it if you don’t go through it.”

Jimmy Snuggerud gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first period. Tucker chased the puck into the left corner and sent a pass through the crease to Snuggerud on the doorstep in front.

Greene tied it 1-1 at 15:07 with a snap shot off a Connor Bedard pass from the right face-off circle that beat Hofer to the blocker side.

“Obviously not the season we wanted,” Greene said. “It's a young group in here, and we're going to go through the ups and downs together. All of us being here for the second half of the season especially and going through this together, it's only going to make us stronger heading into next year, getting a taste of what we need to do to come out on top of these games.”