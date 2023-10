The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Ryder Rolston, defensemen Louis Crevier, Ethan Del Mastro and Filip Roos, and goaltender Drew Commesso have been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, forwards Gavin Hayes and Paul Ludwinski have been returned to their junior clubs.

The current training camp roster has 34 players, including 23 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.