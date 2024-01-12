RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension

Veteran forward has registered 17 points (8G, 9A) in 39 games during first season in Chicago

Nick-Foligno-Contract-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Nick Foligno (foe-LEE-no) on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($4,500,000 salary cap hit).

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”

Foligno on Signing Two-Year Extension | Blackhawks Insider

Foligno, 36, has appeared in 39 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying 17 points (8G, 9A). His eight goals are tied for fourth on the team and his 17 points rank fourth, while his nine assists share fifth on the team. Foligno also ranks second among all Chicago skaters with 84 hits this season.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Foligno has totaled 542 points (223G, 319A) in 1,120 career NHL regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators (2007-12), Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021), Boston Bruins (2021-23) and Blackhawks (2023-24). His 1,120 games played rank fifth among all skaters selected in the 2006 NHL Draft, while he ranks ninth in goals (223), and 10th in assists (319) and points (542). Foligno has also made 11 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, suiting up in 68 career postseason games and registering 27 points (10G, 17A). 

The 6-foot, 210-pound forward was originally drafted by the Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

