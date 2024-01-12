RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Foligno to Two-Year Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Nick Foligno (foe-LEE-no) on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($4,500,000 salary cap hit).

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”