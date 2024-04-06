RECAP: Blackhawks Stop Surging Stars, 3-2

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks stopped the NHL's hottest team on Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars at the United Center.

Dallas entered the game on an eight-game winning streak, and despite outshooting Chicago 44-17 on the day, a three-goal outburst for the Blackhawks in a span of 4:03 early in the second period proved the difference. Chicago prevented a crucial momentum-swing shortly after their goal flurry in the second period, killing 55 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage for Dallas and a minute of power-play time on either side of it. The visitors scored their first goal off on an odd-man rush just two minutes later, though, to make it a 3-1 game.

Dallas scored again with under five minutes to play to make it 3-2 in their comeback attempt. Chicago then killed off the rest of the clock without incident, including a penalty in the final three minutes of play, to preserve the victory.

Connor Bedard, Andreas Athanasiou and Seth Jones each found the back of the net for the home team, but Petr Mrazek was the undisputed star of the afternoon with a season-high 42 saves, stopping all of his first 32 shots faced on the afternoon in the process.

"Petr stood on his head, as he has all season," Jones said postgame. "We played a lot of defensive zone, a lot of stuff around our net happening, but we found a way to block some shots and just kind of get the puck out of our zone into the neutral zone and withstand that barrage of pressure that we were withstanding. Got one on the power play, which helped, get that first one. The second half of the game, I thought we really came into our own, played a full 200-foot game, I thought, and didn't turn a lot of pucks over, didn't give me anything free."