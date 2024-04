CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks split their Central Division weekend set, suffering a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

A three-goal middle frame from the visitors proved the difference, with tallies from Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi and Frederick Gaudreau putting Minnesota in front. Kaprizov added another midway through the third to put the game away.

Arvid Soderblom started in net for Chicago, and made 33 saves in the loss.