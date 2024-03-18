RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Sharks, 5-2

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, scoring five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 victory in their second meeting of the season.

Chicago found themselves trailing early in the opening period with goals by former Blackhawk Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostin. A goal by Phillipp Kurashev in the second put the Blackhawks on the board and three back-to-back goals within 83 seconds from Ryan Donato, Kevin Korchinski, and Joey Anderson in the middle of the third period gave Chicago the lead.

An empty-net goal by Connor Bedard with less than one second left in the game secured the Blackhawks another win at home, their third in the last four home games. Petr Mrazek made 25 saves in the win, his 15th of the season.