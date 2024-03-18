RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Sharks, 5-2

Chicago scores three goals in 83 seconds to complete home comeback in win

By Blackhawks.com Staff
CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, scoring five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 victory in their second meeting of the season.

Chicago found themselves trailing early in the opening period with goals by former Blackhawk Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostin. A goal by Phillipp Kurashev in the second put the Blackhawks on the board and three back-to-back goals within 83 seconds from Ryan Donato, Kevin Korchinski, and Joey Anderson in the middle of the third period gave Chicago the lead.

An empty-net goal by Connor Bedard with less than one second left in the game secured the Blackhawks another win at home, their third in the last four home games. Petr Mrazek made 25 saves in the win, his 15th of the season.

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs Sharks - March 17, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago scored three goals in 83 seconds in the third period to move from a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 lead, with Ryan Donato tying things before Kevin Korchinski put Chicago in front and Joey Anderson added an insurance tally just nine seconds later.
  • Philipp Kurashev scored his 14th goal of the season to get Chicago on the board in the second, his third goal in as many games.
  • Tyler Johnson logged a pair of assists on the night and now has points in four of his last five games (3G, 2A).
  • Connor Bedard scored an empty-net tally and a secondary helper on Kurashev's opening goal, his 12th multi-point game of the season. 
  • Donato reached double-digit tallies for the third straight season logging his 10th of the year. 
  • Lukas Reichel found the scoresheet in his first game since being recalled from Rockford, setting up the game-winner by Korchinski in the third.

THEY SAID IT

  • “We're frustrated whenever we're down…but you know we have the group in here to come back from that. And when we play our hockey we can come back from any lead. Obviously we strung some gold together and just kind of played our game.” - Kevin Korchinski on coming back from 2-0 down.
  • “Those are the kind of momentum swings that are big, especially inside of game when you can stay on top of things and and it was just good timing to get another goal quick like that. So you know, the louder we can make this building the tougher it is for other teams play in.” - Joey Anderson on the team scoring three straight goals.
  • “We all want to win. It doesn't matter where we are in the standings. So it was they compete hard until the end, but in the third period those goals helped us a lot and gave us momentum.” - Lukas Reichel on the team's mentality.
  • “I thought we did a better job but at different times this year and last year. Right now I think we've got to get back to that and hopefully we want to take that energy and start the game. We don't want to wait till the third period to rely on that but it [Chicago] is one of the funnest places to play in sports for sure.” - Luke Richardson on atmosphere, comeback win at home over San Jose.

Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks kick off a three game west coast road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday evening. They return home on Tuesday, March 26th to face the Calgary Flames at the United Center.

POSTGAME VIDEO

Anderson on Offensive Dynamics

Korchinski on Win From Behind

Reichel on First Game Back

Richardson on Win Over San Jose

