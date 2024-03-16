RECAP: Blackhawks Held Scoreless Against Kings

Chicago unable to find the back of the net on Friday night

By Blackhawks.com Staff
CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks were blanked on the scoresheet in their first meeting of the season against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night, 5-0.

After two back-to-back home wins, Chicago fell behind in the first period with early goals from LA's Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alex Laferriere, followed by a pair of tallies from Anze Kopitar, putting the game out of reach by the end of the first. A goal by Jordan Spence early in the second period sealed the final score with the Blackhawks unable to put one in despite four power plays and 28 shots on goal.

Landon Slaggert, the Notre Dame captain who recently signed a two-year entry-level contract, made his NHL debut in the game.

GALLERY: Blackhawks vs Kings - March 15, 2024

QUICK HITS

  • Landon Slaggert made his NHL debut, skating 10:38 of ice time in his first game. 
  • Ryan Donato (4), Jacob Tinordi (4), and Connor Bedard (3) led Blackhawks in the shots for the night.
  • For the first time in the NHL, brothers Joey Anderson (CHI) and Mikey Anderson (LAK) faced off against each other.

THEY SAID IT

  • “Yeah, it was pretty cool experience. I actually forgot the pucks when I was going out. So it didn’t get I didn’t get a rookie shot, but it’s cool. When I was wandering around the net. I got to see all the guys supporting my jerseys, too. So it was definitely awesome to have them support me and here in Chicago.” - Landon Slaggert on taking his rookie lap before his first game.
  • If we don’t learn from it, then what what was the point of losing 5-0? It’s something that we can use as a lesson to say, ok, this is what beat us. If we do the same recipe, they’re gonna beat us again. So I think we have to look at the video and say, ok, these are the openings. This is this is what works.” - Jason Dickinson on facing LA again on Tuesday.

Blackhawks fall to the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Friday night.

GAME LINKS

WHAT'S NEXT

The Blackhawks continue their current four-game homestand, hosting the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on Sunday evening.

POSTGAME VIDEO

