RECAP: Blackhawks Held Scoreless Against Kings

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks were blanked on the scoresheet in their first meeting of the season against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night, 5-0.

After two back-to-back home wins, Chicago fell behind in the first period with early goals from LA's Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alex Laferriere, followed by a pair of tallies from Anze Kopitar, putting the game out of reach by the end of the first. A goal by Jordan Spence early in the second period sealed the final score with the Blackhawks unable to put one in despite four power plays and 28 shots on goal.

Landon Slaggert, the Notre Dame captain who recently signed a two-year entry-level contract, made his NHL debut in the game.