RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Kings in LA, 6-2

For the second straight meeting, a lopsided period was the difference for the Blackhawks against the LA Kings as Chicago dropped a 6-2 decision on the West Coast on Tuesday evening.

Chicago took a 1-1 game to the locker room after 20 minutes courtesy of a Nick Foligno power-play goal. But a three-goal middle frame from the Kings, including two tallies in a span of 2:20 near the game's midpoint, propelled the home side to victory. Kevin Korchinski added a second Blackhawks goal in the third period with a point shot through traffic, but it was too late to spark a comeback effort. Petr Mrazek made 18 stops on the night in the loss.