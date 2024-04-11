RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Series Finale Against Blues

It was a night to forget for the Blackhawks on Wednesday in St. Louis, falling 5-2 to the Blues in the fourth and final meeting of the season.

The Blues scored on each of their first four shots of the game over the opening seven minutes -- three times in the opening 4:37 against Petr Mrazek and one against Arvid Soderblom, who replaced him in goal early. Soderblom then made 17 straight stops before a third-period tally from St. Louis put the game away.

"We definitely weren't ready to compete," head coach Luke Richardson said. "They showed their desperation on where they are in the standings. Unfortunately, we didn't give Peter much help giving them an a breakaway and a 2-on-1 to start the game."

Philipp Kurashev got Chicago on the board near the midpoint of the second period, stuffing home a shot off the end boards, his 17th of the season. Landon Slaggert found his first NHL goal late in the contest with a backhand-to-forehand move on a breakaway, just minutes after ringing a partial breakaway shot off the post.