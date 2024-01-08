PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 

While four Blackhawks prospects return from the 2024 IIHF World Junior Tournament as gold medalists, others continue to lead their teams in goals and points over the weekend.

Here is what they accomplished:

COLLEGE

After they claimed the gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel returned to Minnesota and played in their first game since Dec. 9. Frank Nazar also returned to Michigan but did not play.

Landon Slaggert continues to lead his team and the Big Ten in goals (13) over this past weekend. The Fighting Irish captain produced his 13th goal of the season in the team’s 7-4 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday. Through 22 games this season, he leads all Notre Dame skaters with 18 points (13G, 5A).