PROSPECTS: Slaggert Continues to Lead Big Ten Skaters in Goals 

Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel returned to Minnesota after Team USA’s gold medal victory

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

While four Blackhawks prospects return from the 2024 IIHF World Junior Tournament as gold medalists, others continue to lead their teams in goals and points over the weekend. 

Here is what they accomplished: 

COLLEGE 

After they claimed the gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel returned to Minnesota and played in their first game since Dec. 9. Frank Nazar also returned to Michigan but did not play. 

Landon Slaggert continues to lead his team and the Big Ten in goals (13) over this past weekend. The Fighting Irish captain produced his 13th goal of the season in the team’s 7-4 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday. Through 22 games this season, he leads all Notre Dame skaters with 18 points (13G, 5A).

Over with the Denver Pioneers, Aidan Thompson scored his first goal since Dec. 2 on Saturday. The forward improved his season stats to 16 points (4G, 12A) in 20 games. 

JUNIORS 

With two points (1G, 1A) in Brantford’s 4-2 win over Mississauga, Nick Lardis reached a career-high with 47 points (29G, 18A) through 36 games played. The newly added goal still ranks first among Bulldog skaters and third among all OHL skaters.

Alex Pharand recorded a point in five of his last six games. In Sudbury’s 7-5 win against Kitchener, the 2023 fourth-round pick scored a season-high three points (1G, 2A). 

After he played with the Flint Firebirds since the 2021-22 season, the team traded Gavin Hayes to the Soo Greyhounds. The Michigan native ranked second in franchise history in scoring and also won a gold medal with Team USA.

ROCKFORD 

In the IceHogs’ series against the Texas Stars, Jalen Luypen added three helpers through two games. The forward brings his season total to eight points (1G, 7A) through 28 contests. 

Antti Saarela extended his point to three games over the weekend where he notched two goals and one assist. He scored the lone goal in Rockford’s 4-1 loss to Texas. In 17 games, Saarla scored five points with four goals and one assist.

