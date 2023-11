As prospects continue to produce offensive sparks for their respective teams, some players continue to extend their point streaks in the first month of the season.

JUNIORS

Over with the Erie Otters, Martin Misiak recorded his first OHL hat trick in the team's 6-5 victory over the Saginaw Spirit back on Nov. 2. Since the start of the season, the 2023 second-round draft pick went on to score 17 points (8G, 9A) in his last 11 games.