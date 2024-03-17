PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Sharks

Chicago hosts San Jose at the United Center to conclude four-game stretch at home

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_ (1)

TIME: 5:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks host the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on Sunday evening, concluding a four-game stretch of home games and marking the end of the St. Patrick's Day weekend series played at home.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Tonight is the second of three meetings this season against San Jose. The Blackhawks are 13-5-2 in their last 20 games against the Sharks at the United Center since 2011-12. Former Shark, Jaycob Megna posted 20 points (3G, 17A) in 92 games with San Jose from 2021-23.

During their last meeting on Jan. 16, Ryan Donato and Kevin Korchinski each tallied an assist, while Petr Mrazek made 37 saves during a 2-1 shootout victory over the Sharks at the United Center.

DON OF THE DEAD

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato posted a career-high six hits on Friday against Los Angeles to lead all game skaters. He also tied a season high with four shots on goal. Donato comes into Sunday’s game with three points (2G, 1A) over his last three games and six points (3G, 3A) over his last nine games. He is currently 12 games shy of 400 for his NHL career.

LAND AND SEA

Rookie forward Landon Slaggert appeared in his first NHL game on Friday and saw 10:32 of ice time. He chipped in two hits and one blocked shot in his debut for the Blackhawks. Slaggert is the eighth Blackhawks rookie to dress in a game this season. Among first-year skaters, Chicago leads the NHL with 56 assists and 83 points from rookies.

HIT STICK

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi added three hits against the Kings and currently ranks second on the club with 141 hits in 43 games this season. His 141 hits are a single-season career high. Tinordi’s 3.27 hits per game lead all team skaters.

