PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Sharks

TIME: 5:00 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks host the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on Sunday evening, concluding a four-game stretch of home games and marking the end of the St. Patrick's Day weekend series played at home.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Tonight is the second of three meetings this season against San Jose. The Blackhawks are 13-5-2 in their last 20 games against the Sharks at the United Center since 2011-12. Former Shark, Jaycob Megna posted 20 points (3G, 17A) in 92 games with San Jose from 2021-23.

During their last meeting on Jan. 16, Ryan Donato and Kevin Korchinski each tallied an assist, while Petr Mrazek made 37 saves during a 2-1 shootout victory over the Sharks at the United Center.