PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to St. Louis Wednesday Night

TWILIGHT JONES

Blackhawks blueliner Seth Jones notched five hits on Sunday against Minnesota to lead all game skaters and now ranks third among all team defensemen with 71 hits in 62 games this season. He also shared first in the game with two blocked shots and now ranks second on the team with 124 blocked shots on the year. It’s the ninth time in his career and eighth-straight season that Jones has posted 100+ blocked shots in a single season.