PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to St. Louis Wednesday Night

Chicago heads out on a one-game road trip to take on the Blues at the Enterprise Center

16x9 away

TIME: 7:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has 14 points (6G, 8A) in 21 career games against St. Louis, including points (4G, 7A) in nine of his last 11 outings versus the Blues. Petr Mrazek holds a 5-4-0 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.12 goals-against average in 11 games against St. Louis. During their last meeting on Dec. 23, Taylor Raddysh and Jarred Tinordi each recorded three assists, while Nick Foligno scored twice during a 7-5 loss to the Blues at Enterprise Center.

CUP OF JOE-Y

Against Minnesota, forward Joey Anderson chipped in one hit and one takeaway, while ranking fourth among all club forwards with 15:46 of ice time. He now has a career-high 45 hits in 50 games this season, while his 27 takeaways are also a career high. Anderson enters Wednesday’s game with four points (1G, 3A) over his last six games, including two multi-point outings.

TWILIGHT JONES

Blackhawks blueliner Seth Jones notched five hits on Sunday against Minnesota to lead all game skaters and now ranks third among all team defensemen with 71 hits in 62 games this season. He also shared first in the game with two blocked shots and now ranks second on the team with 124 blocked shots on the year. It’s the ninth time in his career and eighth-straight season that Jones has posted 100+ blocked shots in a single season.

RIGHT SIDE OF THE BED-ARD

Versus the Wild, Connor Bedard led all Blackhawks forwards with 18:24 of ice time and continues to lead all NHL rookie forwards with an average of 19:46 of time ice this season. He comes into Wednesday’s game with 18 points (5G, 13A) over his last 15 games, including three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games.

News Feed

RELEASE: Foligno to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Kaiser to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Split Weekend Set with 4-0 Loss

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Weekend Against Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Stop Surging Stars, 3-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Stars to Open Back-to-Back Weekend

BLOG: Blackwell Named Masterton Trophy Nominee

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Nick Lardis to Entry-Level Deal

PROSPECTS: IceHogs Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Late on Long Island

BLOG: Bedard Named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Cap Road Trip Against Islanders

PROSPECTS: Guttman Named AHL Player of the Month for March

PROSPECTS: Three Advance to 2024 Frozen Four

RECAP: Blackhawks Dominate Flyers on Road, 5-1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Flyers

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall in Ottawa

PROSPECTS: Five to Compete in 2024 NCAA Tournament