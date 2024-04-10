PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to St. Louis Wednesday Night

TIME: 7:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP
Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has 14 points (6G, 8A) in 21 career games against St. Louis, including points (4G, 7A) in nine of his last 11 outings versus the Blues. Petr Mrazek holds a 5-4-0 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.12 goals-against average in 11 games against St. Louis. During their last meeting on Dec. 23, Taylor Raddysh and Jarred Tinordi each recorded three assists, while Nick Foligno scored twice during a 7-5 loss to the Blues at Enterprise Center.