TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Seth Jones has 11 points (3G, 8A) in seven career games against the Kraken, including an active five-game point streak (2G, 8A) versus the club. Jason Dickinson has five points (2G, 3A) over his last six games against the Kraken. Joey Anderson has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games against Seattle. A former member of the Kraken, Ryan Donato posted 58 points (30G, 28A) in 145 games with the team from 2021-23.