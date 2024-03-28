PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take Senators in Ottawa

Chicago eyes repeat win against Senators on the road

16x9 away

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks are back on the road, kicking off a three-game roadtrip in Ottawa for their final of two match ups against the Senators this season.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 17-2-1 in their last 20 games against the Senators since 2010-11. Chicago is also 8-1-1 in their last 10 road games vs. Ottawa. A former Senator, Nick Foligno posted 148 points (61G, 87A) in 351 games with Ottawa from 2007-12. During their last meeting on Feb. 17, Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Philipp Kurashev (2A) each notched two points, while Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each scored once during a 3-2 victory over the Senators at the United Center.

SET-H THE TONE

Against the Flames, defenseman Seth Jones potted his seventh goal of the season and now has goals (3G) in back-to-back games and nine points (4G, 5A) over his last eight games. It’s the first time this season and first time since March 2023 that Jones has tallied goals in consecutive games. He now leads all club blueliners with seven goals, 22 assists and 29 points in 57 games this season.

JASON JAR

Chicago forward Jason Dickinson buried two goals against Calgary, including his 20th goal of the season. It’s the first time in his career that Dickinson has reached the 20-goal mark. He also shared first among all team skaters with three hits on Tuesday and now ranks third on the club with 123 hits this season. Dickinson now has a career high 20 goals and 33 points in 72 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

SLAGGS TO RICHES

Skating in his sixth game with Chicago on Tuesday, rookie forward Landon Slaggert recorded his first two career NHL points against Calgary. As a team, the Blackhawks continue to lead the league with 63 assists and 93 points from rookie skaters, while their 30 goals share first in the NHL.

