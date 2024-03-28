PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take Senators in Ottawa

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks are back on the road, kicking off a three-game roadtrip in Ottawa for their final of two match ups against the Senators this season.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 17-2-1 in their last 20 games against the Senators since 2010-11. Chicago is also 8-1-1 in their last 10 road games vs. Ottawa. A former Senator, Nick Foligno posted 148 points (61G, 87A) in 351 games with Ottawa from 2007-12. During their last meeting on Feb. 17, Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Philipp Kurashev (2A) each notched two points, while Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each scored once during a 3-2 victory over the Senators at the United Center.