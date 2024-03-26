PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Flames

FLIG-ONOMETRY

Forward Nick Foligno chipped in an assist against San Jose and now has eight points (2G, 5A) over his last nine games. He now ranks third on the club with 35 points (16G, 19A) in 64 games this season. Foligno also tied a season-high with seven hits against the Sharks (Nov. 18 at NSH) and continues to lead the team with 172 hits this season.