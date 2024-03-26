PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Flames

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP
Chicago holds a 4-1-0 record against the Flames since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Lukas Reichel has five points (1G, 4A) in five career games against Calgary. During their last meeting at the United Center on Jan. 7, Colin Blackwell posted three points (2G, 1A), while Jarred Tinordi notched two assists. Philipp Kurashev scored once, while Petr Mrázek made 27 saves during a 4-3 victory over Calgary.