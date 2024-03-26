PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Flames

Chicago returns home to host Calgary at the United Center on Tuesday night.

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago holds a 4-1-0 record against the Flames since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Lukas Reichel has five points (1G, 4A) in five career games against Calgary. During their last meeting at the United Center on Jan. 7, Colin Blackwell posted three points (2G, 1A), while Jarred Tinordi notched two assists. Philipp Kurashev scored once, while Petr Mrázek made 27 saves during a 4-3 victory over Calgary.

JUMBO-DON

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato tied a career-high with three points (1G, 2A) on Saturday against San Jose. Donato now has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last seven games and nine points (5G, 4A) over his last 11 games. He is now just six points shy of his single-season career high of 31 points (16G, 15A in 2021-22 w/SEA).

TREND SETH-ER

Against the Sharks, defenseman Seth Jones tied a career high with two goals, including the overtime game-winning goal. Jones now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last three games and 10 points (5G, 5A) over his last nine games. He now leads all team blueliners with six goals and shares fifth on the club with 28 points in 56 games this season.

FLIG-ONOMETRY

Forward Nick Foligno chipped in an assist against San Jose and now has eight points (2G, 5A) over his last nine games. He now ranks third on the club with 35 points (16G, 19A) in 64 games this season. Foligno also tied a season-high with seven hits against the Sharks (Nov. 18 at NSH) and continues to lead the team with 172 hits this season.

