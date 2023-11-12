PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida

RECAP

A four-point game (2G, 2A) from Connor Bedard helped the Blackhawks to a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday evening ... Kevin Korchinski scored his first career NHL goal ... Tyler Johnson and Corey Perry each scored once against their former team ... Nick Foligno tallied three assists ... Philipp Kurashev recorded two assists and has five points (1G, 4A) over his last three games ... Ryan Donato registered an assist and has points (1G, 2A) in three-straight games ... MacKenzie Entwistle also chipped in an assist ... Petr Mrazek made 30 saves and collected his third-straight win.

VS. FLORIDA

The Blackhawks are 19-11-4 in their last 34 games against the Panthers since the start of the 2008-09 season ... Ryan Donato (3G, 4A) and Philipp Kurashev (4G, 3A) each have seven points in 11 career games against Florida ... During their last meeting on Nov. 4, Kurashev tied a career-high with three points (1G, 2A), while Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall and Nikita Zaitsev each scored once ... Petr Mrazek made 38 saves during a 5-2 victory over the Panthers at the United Center.

BEDARD BURIES

With four points (2G, 2A) on Thursday against Tampa, rookie forward Connor Bedard (18 years, 115 days) became the third-youngest player in NHL history with a four-point game, behind Ted Kennedy (18 years, 27 days) and Bep Guidolin (18 years, 58 days) ... He also became the youngest player in franchise history with a multi-goal game, passing the previous mark set by Kirby Dach (18 years, 300 days) ... He currently leads all NHL rookies with seven goals and 11 points (7G, 4A) in 12 games this season.

SKI SEASON

Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski (19 years, 141 days) scored his first NHL goal on Thursday and became the sixth-youngest defenseman in franchise history at the time of his first career NHL goal, behind Harold Jackson, Steve McCarthy, Adam Boqvist, Fred Hucul and Karl Dykhuis ... He now shares fourth among all NHL rookie blueliners with four points (1G, 3A) in 12 games this season.

SAINT NICK

Forward Nick Foligno tallied a season-high three points (3A) on Thursday against Tampa Bay ... It’s the fifth time in his 18-year NHL career that Foligno has recorded three assists in a game and first time since Oct. 28, 2016 with Columbus ... He now has four points (1G, 3A) over his last three games and currently leads all Blackhawks’ skaters with six assists in 12 games this season.