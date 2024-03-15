PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Against Kings

Chicago hosts Los Angeles at the United Center following back-to-back home wins

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Friday night, kicking off a St. Patrick's Day weekend set of home games. 

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Tonight is the first of three meetings this season against Los Angeles, and the first of two meetings in a four-day stretch.

The Blackhawks are 14-7-2 in their last 23 games against Los Angeles at the United Center since 2008-09. Former King, Andreas Athanasiou, posted 40 points (21G, 19A) in 75 games with Los Angeles from 2020-22. Tyler Johnson has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 16 career games versus the Kings.

During their last meeting on Jan. 22, 2023, Athanasiou chipped in an assist during a 2-1 loss to the Kings at the United Center.

Friday, March 15 - 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Kings

St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration
Gate Giveaway: St. Patrick's Day Bucket Hat, pres. by Constellation Energy

AIR CON-DISH-ONER

Rookie forward Connor Bedard notched a career-high five points (1G, 4A) against Anaheim and now has 10 points (3G, 7A) over his last four games. He potted his 20th goal of the season on Tuesday and joined Eddie Olczyk (20 in 1984-85) as the second 18-year-old to score 20 goals in a season for the club. He also became the fifth 18-year-old in NHL history to record consecutive three-point games, joining Wayne Gretzky, Steve Yzerman, Ron Francis and Dale Hawerchuk.

23 AND ME

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev notched four points (2G, 2A) on Tuesday, including his 100th career NHL point. He becomes the 10th skater selected in the 2018 NHL Draft to hit the milestone. Kurashev now has five points (2G, 3A) in back-to-back games and six points (3G, 3A) over his last four games.

ROUNDHOUSE NICK

Against the Ducks, forward Nick Foligno reached a career-high four assists and now has six points (1G, 5A) over his last four games. Foligno, along with Connor Bedard, became the first set of Blackhawks teammates each with four assists in a game since Nov. 27, 1992 (Steve Larmer & Jeremy Roenick).

