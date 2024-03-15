PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Against Kings

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center on Friday night, kicking off a St. Patrick's Day weekend set of home games.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Tonight is the first of three meetings this season against Los Angeles, and the first of two meetings in a four-day stretch.

The Blackhawks are 14-7-2 in their last 23 games against Los Angeles at the United Center since 2008-09. Former King, Andreas Athanasiou, posted 40 points (21G, 19A) in 75 games with Los Angeles from 2020-22. Tyler Johnson has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 16 career games versus the Kings.

During their last meeting on Jan. 22, 2023, Athanasiou chipped in an assist during a 2-1 loss to the Kings at the United Center.