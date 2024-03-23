PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks to Wrap California Swing

TIME: 9:00 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks wrap their west coast roadtrip against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago meets San Jose on Saturday for the third and final meeting of the season. The Blackhawks have won their last two games at the SAP Center and are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Sharks. Former Shark, Jaycob Megna posted 20 points (3G, 17A) in 92 games with San Jose from 2021-23. During their last meeting on March 17, Connor Bedard (1G, 1A), Tyler Johnson (2A) and Philipp Kurashev (1G, 1A) each chipped in two points during a 5-2 victory over the Sharks at the United Center.