PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Sharks to Wrap California Swing

Blackhawks are 4-1-0 in their last five games against San Jose

16x9 away

TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+ | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks wrap their west coast roadtrip against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago meets San Jose on Saturday for the third and final meeting of the season. The Blackhawks have won their last two games at the SAP Center and are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Sharks. Former Shark, Jaycob Megna posted 20 points (3G, 17A) in 92 games with San Jose from 2021-23. During their last meeting on March 17, Connor Bedard (1G, 1A), Tyler Johnson (2A) and Philipp Kurashev (1G, 1A) each chipped in two points during a 5-2 victory over the Sharks at the United Center.

STICKS AND JONES

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones posted a team-high five shots on goal against Anaheim and now ranks second on the club with 147 shots on goal in 55 games this season. He also led all skaters with 24:31 of ice time and currently shares fourth in the NHL with an average time on ice per game of 25:34. Jones enters Saturday’s game with eight points (3G, 5A) over his last eight games.

WHAT’S FOR TINNER

Against the Ducks on Thursday, blueliner Jarred Tinordi recorded four hits to share first among all skaters. He now ranks second on the team with 148 hits in 45 games this season. Tinordi also registered two blocked shots, which tied for first among all game players, and currently ranks fourth on the club with 83 blocked shots this season.

FLIG OF THE WRIST

Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno chipped in four hits against Anaheim and continues to lead all club skaters with 165 hits in 63 games this season. He also took three shots on goal on Thursday and now ranks fourth on the team with 129 shots on goal this season. Foligno enters Saturday’s game with five points (1G, 4A) over his last five games.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Ducks, 4-0

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Final Season Matchup

MEDICAL: Blackwell to Miss Practice Wednesday

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Kings in LA, 6-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Kings to Start West Coast Trip

BLOG: Bedard Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Sharks, 5-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Sharks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Reichel, Assign Sanford

RECAP: Blackhawks Held Scoreless Against Kings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Against Kings

MEDICAL: Reese Johnson to Miss Practice Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Score Seven in Second Straight, Top Ducks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Athanasiou from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Ducks Tuesday Night in Chicago

RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Coyotes

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Landon Slaggert to Entry-Level Deal