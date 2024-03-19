PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Kings to Start West Coast Trip

Chicago, Kings meet for second time in five days

TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings for the second time in five days at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. This matchup marks the beginning of a three game west coast road trip. 

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

A former King, Andreas Athanasiou posted 40 points (21G, 19A) in 75 games with Los Angeles from 2020-22. Tyler Johnson has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 17 career games versus the Kings. During their first meeting of the season in Chicago this past Friday, the Blackhawks were held scoreless with a 5-0 loss.

BED-AZZLING

Rookie forward Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A) against San Jose and now has 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last six games. On Monday afternoon, Bedard was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after he posted seven points (2G, 5A) from March 11-17. His seven points tied for the league lead during the stretch. Bedard continues to lead all NHL first years with 21 goals and 53 points in 54 games this season.

PHIL OF THE FUTURE

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev chipped in two points (1G, 1A) on Sunday and now has seven points (3G, 4A) over his last four games. His 14 goals, 28 assists and 42 points this season are all career highs. His 104 career NHL points (37G, 67A) rank 10th among all skaters selected in the 2018 NHL Draft.

KEV THE ENGINE

Against San Jose, rookie blueliner Kevin Korchinski buried his fourth goal and second game-winning goal of the season. With his goal, Korchinski tied Adam Boqvist (2019-20) for the second-most goals by a defenseman age 19 or younger in Blackhawks history, trailing only Bill Gadsby (8; 1946-47). Korchinski now shares fourth among all rookie blueliners with four goals this season.

