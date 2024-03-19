PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Kings to Start West Coast Trip

TIME: 9:00 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings for the second time in five days at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. This matchup marks the beginning of a three game west coast road trip.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

A former King, Andreas Athanasiou posted 40 points (21G, 19A) in 75 games with Los Angeles from 2020-22. Tyler Johnson has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 17 career games versus the Kings. During their first meeting of the season in Chicago this past Friday, the Blackhawks were held scoreless with a 5-0 loss.