PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Final Season Matchup

TIME: 9:00 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Thursday night. This marks the final of three matchups this season between the two teams and the first for Chicago on the road.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 9-1-1 in their last 11 games against the Ducks since the 2019-20 campaign. The Blackhawks are also 3-1-0 in their last four trips to Anaheim. Nick Foligno has 20 points (5G, 15A) in 26 career games against Anaheim. During their last meeting on March 12, Connor Bedard notched a career-high five points (1G, 4A), while Philipp Kurashev (2G, 2A) and Foligno (4A) each tallied four points. Petr Mrazek made 27 saves for a 7-2 victory over the Ducks.