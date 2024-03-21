PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Ducks in Final Season Matchup

Blackhawks defeated the Ducks 7-2 in their last meeting on March 12

TIME: 9:00 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

The Blackhawks face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Thursday night. This marks the final of three matchups this season between the two teams and the first for Chicago on the road.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago is 9-1-1 in their last 11 games against the Ducks since the 2019-20 campaign. The Blackhawks are also 3-1-0 in their last four trips to Anaheim. Nick Foligno has 20 points (5G, 15A) in 26 career games against Anaheim. During their last meeting on March 12, Connor Bedard notched a career-high five points (1G, 4A), while Philipp Kurashev (2G, 2A) and Foligno (4A) each tallied four points. Petr Mrazek made 27 saves for a 7-2 victory over the Ducks.

SETH THE RECORD STRAIGHT

With an assist against Los Angeles, Blackhawks blueliner Seth Jones recorded his 400th NHL point, and became the first defensemen and eighth skater selected in the 2013 NHL Draft to hit the milestone. Jones now has eight points (3G, 5A)
over his last seven games and currently ranks third on the club with 22 assists in 54 games this season.

KORCHIN-SKIING

Rookie blueliner Kevin Korchinski found the back of the net on Tuesday and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He now leads all team defensemen with five goals in 63 games this season, while his five goals also
share third among all NHL rookie defenders.

PHIL IT UP

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev added two assists on Tuesday and now has points (1G, 3A) in back-to-back games and nine points (3G, 6A) over his last five games. Against LA, Kurashev also shared first among all team skaters with two blocked shots and now ranks second among all Blackhawks forwards with 41 blocked shots in 62 games this season.

