PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Weekend Against Wild

Chicago faces Wild in weekend doubleheader finale following a win over Dallas

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel 16x9 home_ (1)

TIME: 2:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago | RADIO: WGN 720-AM / Latino Media Network 1200-AM | STREAM: NBC Sports App

TODAY'S MATCHUP

Chicago faces Minnesota on Sunday for the third and final meeting of the season. A former member of the Wild, forward Ryan Donato registered 39 points (18G, 21A) in 84 games with Minnesota from 2018-20. Nick Foligno has recorded 13 points (7G, 6A) in 25 career games against the Wild. During their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 2, Foligno found the back of the net, while Philipp Kurashev and Taylor Raddysh each added an assist during a 2-1 loss to the Wild.

RAZOR BLADE

Against Dallas, Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek made 42 saves on 44 shots (.955 SV%). He now holds a .908 save percentage this season, which shares fourth among all NHL goalies who have appeared in 53 or more games on the year, while his 3.01 goals-against average ranks seventh. Mrazek’s 18 victories this season are the most he’s compiled since the 2019-20 campaign as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes (21).

ICE CREAM JONES

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones potted his eighth goal of the season on Saturday and now has four goals over his last six games. He continues to lead all club blueliners in goals (8), assists (22) and points (30) in 61 games this season. Jones now shares fourth among all NHL defensemen with four game-winning goals during the 2023-24 campaign.

BED AND BREAKFAST

On Saturday afternoon, rookie forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net and now has 18 points (5G, 13A) over his last 14 games. Bedard’s goal was his seventh career game-opening goal, surpassing Denis Savard and Murray Balfour (6) for the most by a rookie in franchise history. Bedard now has 22 goals on the season, which are the third most by an 18-year-old in the past 10 years, behind Patrik Laine (36) and Nathan MacKinnon (24).

