FEATURE: Blackhawks Prospects Secure Gold as Moment They’ll ‘Never Forget’

“I think just the swagger and the confidence that they have, and we had as a group, I think, if I can take that into my time in Minnesota, and then the future teams, that’s something that I can kind of look to kind of take away and add into my game,” Moore said.

Nazar, who started as a top-six forward, found his offensive spark early in the tournament and finished with eight assists and added helpers on some of Team USA’s top goals.

With the overall confidence of the group, this allowed Nazar to learn more about his game and the impact he could create. From there, he only continued to grow.

“During the first game, it took a little bit for me to realize [what] I can actually do with the puck and how much I can affect the game,” Nazar said. “It definitely started to carry out throughout the tournament.”

Over the last few weeks of training and competition, the players looked to the bond that helped them become a powerhouse throughout the tournament. Both Moore and Nazar also appreciated the ability to win with other Blackhawks’ prospects and share a new moment together.

“Having that connection with the Blackhawks organization and being able to talk about what’s going on with the Blackhawks and the team, and it's some cool to talk about, but also just as buddies, like, they're all great, guys,” Moore said. “It was fun being out there with them.”

Photo Credit: Minnesota Athletics