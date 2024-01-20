FEATURE: Blackhawks Prospects Secure Gold as Moment They’ll ‘Never Forget’

For the second tournament in a row, four Chicago Blackhawks prospects earned a gold medal victory at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. On the championship Team USA roster, Gavin Hayes, Oliver Moore, Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel made their impact on the roster in their tournament debuts.
While some players met, played together or competed against each other before the tournament, Moore described his amazement with how quickly they all bonded in the short amount of time they spent together.
“What we were able to do in such a short period of time with those guys was super special and it’s something I’ll never forget, for the rest of my life,” Moore said. “Just the bond that we created as a group and obviously what we're able to accomplish.”