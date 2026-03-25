ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anton Frondell had an assist in his NHL debut, and Nick Lardis had a goal and two assists for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday.
Frondell gets assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks hold off Islanders
Lardis has 3 points for Chicago; New York loses ground in playoff race with 3rd loss in 4 games
Frondell was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He finished with 15:43 of ice time.
“Where should I start?” Frondell said when asked about his debut. “It was going fast. It was just cool. It still feels like a dream. It feels good to win, too.”
Frank Nazar and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (27-31-13), who had lost two in a row (0-1-1) and four of five (1-2-2). Arvid Soderblom made 44 saves.
“I thought early in the game they came out with tons of jump,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “Then I thought we actually played really, really well for about 20-30 minutes. In the third, we did a couple of things to allow more momentum from them, and then it just built and built and then it builds and then they score and then momentum continues to go the other way. ... You want to learn lessons and grow, and you'd rather do it with a win.”
Anders Lee, Simon Holmstrom and Calum Ritchie scored for the Islanders (40-27-5), who have lost three of their past four games (1-3-0). David Rittich allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced at the start of the second period by Ilya Sorokin, who made 11 saves in relief.
New York fell out of a playoff position with the loss. The Islanders are tied in points for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with the Ottawa Senators, who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday, but have played one more game.
“I liked our start. I mean, we came out flying," Lee said. “We just had some turnovers that ended up in our net, and then you get a shot that goes off the body behind the goalie and it's 3-1. I mean, other than our mistakes, there's nothing to do with our intensity or will to win. We just messed up.”
Lee gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 49 seconds into the first period. He deflected Matthew Schaefers point shot in the low slot under Soderblom’s glove.
Bo Horvat had an opportunity to extend the lead after he found himself all alone in front, but Soderblom made the initial save before sticking out his left pad to deny the rebound opportunity.
Lardis then tied the game 1-1 at 12:46, scoring five-hole from in front off a pass from Nazar, who had missed the net on a 2-on-0 rush with Bertuzzi. The play started with Mathew Barzal turning the puck over at the offensive blue line.
“We turned over pucks at the blue line and they took advantage of it,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “We talked about it before the game. It's a team that has a lot of good rush players and it's a good rush team. So I mean, if we give them that chance, that's what's going to happen. It's fine that we were making mistakes, but I feel like we should have recovered from it. We should have backchecked and tried to protect the net-front on that first goal. And I thought that was maybe the difference in the game.”
Ilya Mikheyev gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 18:06. Frondell found Mikheyev skating down the left wing on a 3-on-2 rush, and he got behind the defense before beating Rittich blocker side on a partial breakaway.
Bertuzzi pushed the lead to 3-1 at 19:31 of the first. He tapped in the rebound of Alex Vlasic's one-timer from the left point after it hit him in front and landed in the crease.
Nazar made it 4-1 at 6:02 of the second period. Lardis stole the puck from the Islanders behind the net and found Nazar, who beat Sorokin blocker side with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.
Holmstrom cut the Islanders’ deficit to 4-2 at 8:45 of the third period. Scott Mayfield fed Holmstrom in the low slot, where he beat Soderblom high to the blocker side.
Ritchie made it 4-3 at 16:37. He slid the loose puck into the net after Carson Soucy’s point shot snuck past Soderblom.
“It’s good for our group to learn how to win in those situations,” Lardis said. “They're in a tight race right now in their conference and they came out really strong. In the third period, they pushed the pace really hard. So, that was great for our group to grab those two points there. It was awesome.”
NOTES: Schaefer played 31:59, setting the record for the most minutes by a teenager in NHL history. He also had an assist and was plus-2. ... Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo left the game at 12:46 of the first period with a lower-body injury. Roy said he will be reevaluated tomorrow.