BLOG: World Juniors Brings Out Fun, Competitive Sides in Blackhawks Locker Room

As top prospects continue to compete at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Tournament, the Chicago Blackhawks players take in some of the early matchups to add some friendly competition into the locker room.

Over the last few days, players watched some key matchups that included six Blackhawks prospects but also cheered on their home countries in the tournament.

“It's an exciting time for hockey,” head coach Luke Richardson said. “There's lots of games on TV every day and I think it's fun for our guys to have a little fun with each other [watching their native countries].”