BLOG: Unexpected Off Day Provides Team Bonding for Blackhawks Players

With a surprise off day in Buffalo, the Chicago Blackhawks turned it into a team bonding experience. The NHL postponed the Blackhawks and Sabres game on Wednesday night due to a travel ban.

From ping pong to card games and other activities, players used the opportunity to unwind but also still prepare for game action on Thursday.

“We got our day yesterday, we got ping pong stuff like that,” Kevin Korchinski said. “It was a good day and then we're just going to attack today like [we would] yesterday.”

With the contest shifted to Thursday night, this changed the schedule for the Blackhawks to play in back-to-back games. This also marked the first postponed game for the Blackhawks this season due to weather.