BLOG: Megna ‘Excited’ for New Opportunity with Blackhawks

Ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks’ matchup against the New York Rangers, newly acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna joined the team at morning skate on Thursday afternoon.
Megna, who played youth hockey in the Chicagoland area, described the excitement he felt when he learned of his new opportunity to play for his childhood team.
"To get to play for the Blackhawks now, it’s beyond whatever I would have imagined,” Megna said. “I’m just really excited."
The team claimed Megna off waivers on Wednesday after the team continued to struggle with injuries. He played 141 NHL games in his career with the Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks.