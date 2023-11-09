BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning
BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 

BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 
PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick

PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR
BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers
BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers
BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes
BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona
BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

The forward produced two goals and two assists since his return back on Oct. 24 against the Boston Bruins

Moms-Day2-20231109-54
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

With a few games under his belt after his recent return, Philipp Kurashev is starting to find his groove on the Blackhawks’ first line alongside Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno. 

While the Blackhawks struggled with a few minor injuries early on, Bedard began to find success with his newly added linemates to create some offensive sparks against some tough opponents. 

“It’s been good,” Bedard said. “I think we’re building chemistry, and they are two really good players, so it's been fun. We've had our chances, and everything so keep trying to build off that.”

Bedard speaks on his Foligno, Kurashev and mom's trip

After Kurashev suffered a minor wrist injury in a preseason tilt, the 24-year-old forward returned to action on Oct. 24 against the Boston Bruins but later found himself on the first line the following game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Since Oct. 27, him and his linemates produced six goals and three assists. 

Foligno described the Swiss winger as an “engine” who’s not afraid to get into tough areas and in front of the net. 

“I think he's learning himself at this level, too,” Foligno said. “He's still a guy that's trying to figure out who he is and I think he's realizing that there's certain things that he does really well that allow him to have success.” 

Head coach Luke Richardson placed Kurashev on the first line after his performance stood out to him against the Bruins. From there, he left the first line alone after they chemistry they created while Taylor Hall missed some time due to his shoulder injury. 

However, along with his standout game, the second-year head coach would still like to see Kurashev develop a “killer instinct” and produce more shots. While his line makes up two strong players with Bedard and Foligno, he trusts Kurashev to find his confidence to take more shots on net to create more production. 

“I think he's just a smart player,” Richardson said. “He really plays the game right and people love playing with him. He's starting to get some really good looks. I think when he starts to really get that killer instinct to bear down and shoot, I think you'll get maybe a little more production in his numbers.”

Foligno speaks on the team's first line production

Despite starting the season with different linemates, he finds Kurashev as an easy linemate to connect with due to their communication and style of play. 

“It's really impressive to see that so he's really fun to play with,” Bedard said. “We talk a lot on the bench about plays we think we could do or whatever and I think that adds on to the chemistry.” 

Overall, Foligno described that while the two can be similar with their strong skills, but also have their differences that can make their play even greater. 

“They’re such different players and a lot of ways, but they're both hungry to make a difference,” Foligno said. “When you have that, I think it becomes easier for you to build chemistry and understand where guys want to be.”