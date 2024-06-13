BLOG: Get to Know Top Prospects Celebrini, Levshunov & Lindstrom

So what makes the just-turned-18-years-old forward the consensus No. 1 pick?

In 37 games this season at Boston University, the freshman posted 32 goals and 64 points, leading the Terriers to a Frozen Four appearance in his first season. The two-way forward did it all for BU in his short tenure (it’s widely expected he’ll turn pro once drafted), and his speed and skill earned him a plethora of honors in addition to the Hobey Baker: named Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Rookie of the Year and finishing second in the nation in goals per game.

A year prior, he laced his skates for the USHL’s Chicago Steel, registering 86 points in 50 games — the most points ever by a 17 year old in USHL history. He earned player of the year honors before moving on to the college ranks.

“It's kind of cliche, but I feel like I need to work on everything,” he said. “I’m not very satisfied with where my game’s at. I feel like there were a lot of holes in my game this year, so I'm gonna be working this year — I was even talking to some my coaching staff from last year on some things they think I need to improve. There’s for sure stuff that I need to work on, that I’m going to be working on in the summer.”

Though he might not become a Blackhawk this summer, Celebrini has the ear of last year’s top pick, fellow Vancouver native Connor Bedard, should he need any help along the way.

“I talked to him a little bit,” Celebrini said. “He's a friend, we kind of grew up a little bit together. At the start of this year, he kind of reached out and said if there's anything I need, or anything I need help with, let him know.”