BLOG: Foligno Ready to Battle with Blackhawks Again 

While the Chicago Blackhawks continue to navigate some injuries, one player shows some hope in a return on the team’s four-game road trip.

Nick Foligno rejoined the team in practice on Sunday after he missed some time with a finger injury. With a few more games left until the NHL All-Star break, he is hopeful to get back in a game this week.

“It's been good to get the rehab in and then get ready to get going with these guys, so you obviously want to be out there battling with them,” Foligno said.

Foligno sustained his injury back on Jan. 5 against the New Jersey Devils. The veteran forward went up against Devils’ defenseman Brendan Smith after his hit that also injured Connor Bedard.