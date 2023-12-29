BLOG: Dickinson Finding More Trust this Season in Himself, Linemates

In his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks, Jason Dickinson continues to find his game as he posted career high numbers before the team entered the NHL holiday break.
With his most recent success on the offensive side, the 28-year-old forward noticed that his game started to increase with a more consistent playing style but also the trust in his own game and linemates.
“Everybody out there with me is working out well that I can make reads that maybe I wasn't normally making,” Dickinson said. “It stems from trust from the coaches, trust in linemates and then trusting myself.”
This season, Dickinson notched a career-high 11 goals to bring his point total to 16 through 34 games. However, head coach Luke Richardson felt that the Canadian forward became a more complete player after his dominant play last year.