BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense

After he made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, Louis Crevier continues to learn and adjust to the Blackhawks system among the team’s blueliners.
The 6-foot-8 defenseman experienced a whirlwind over the last couple of days after his recent call-up this past weekend. Despite a few losses, he doesn’t let it affect his experience to play at the NHL level.
“It's been really busy in my mind for the past couple of days, but it's been super fun,” Crevier said. “It's never a bad day when you're up here, so it's cool.”
The Blackhawks recalled Crevier to the team’s roster on Dec. 2 after they assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs. Since his call-up, he skated in one game where he made two hits, one block and produced almost 16 minutes of ice time.