BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense

The 2020 seventh-round pick made his NHL debut against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday

MorningSkate-20231207-011
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After he made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, Louis Crevier continues to learn and adjust to the Blackhawks system among the team’s blueliners. 

The 6-foot-8 defenseman experienced a whirlwind over the last couple of days after his recent call-up this past weekend. Despite a few losses, he doesn’t let it affect his experience to play at the NHL level. 

“It's been really busy in my mind for the past couple of days, but it's been super fun,” Crevier said. “It's never a bad day when you're up here, so it's cool.” 

The Blackhawks recalled Crevier to the team’s roster on Dec. 2 after they assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs. Since his call-up, he skated in one game where he made two hits, one block and produced almost 16 minutes of ice time.

While he reconnected with some familiar teammates like Alex Vlasic, he also met some new faces and tried to learn some of their styles. Instead of overthinking in his new environment, he focused on his play to help with the transition to a new roster. 

“On the ice, that's kind of where I feel most comfortable because it's hockey,” Crevier “Of course, it's always a bit weird to meet new guys and all that stuff when joining a new team.” 

Before Chicago’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets, Crevier impressed head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff with his defensive skills in Rockford’s game against the Manitoba Moose. After his first Blackhawks game, Richardson praised the rookie defenseman for his style of play and ability to use his long reach to break up plays. 

With a player his size, Richardson noticed how he kept his game simple and his ability to make smart defensive decisions to stay out of trouble. 

“I think he knows what he is, and he played a good first game,” Richardson said. “Now, we want to just see him continue to be consistent and play that same steady game.” 

The Blackhawks acquired the Quebec native in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft as the 188th overall pick. After the draft, Crevier played in one more season in the QMJHL before he made his debut with the IceHogs last season.

Despite being selected in the last round of the draft, he takes pride in his pick that helped him achieve the NHL level after two seasons in the AHL. 

“It's something I'm proud of but at the same time it's something to get me here,” Crevier said. “Staying up is always the toughest thing, that’s what I heard at least.” 

Since he learned of his debut, Richardson described the excitement that Crevier showed in both his rookie lap on Sunday and his participation in warm-ups on Tuesday despite him not being in the lineup. Even though he was a seventh-round pick, he showed the coaches his appreciation for being on the roster and how fast he made it into the league. 

“He's really pumped to take advantage of an opportunity he's worked really hard for and he's progressed, fairly fast over the course of a year and a half of pro hockey,” Richardson said.

