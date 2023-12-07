BLOG: Crevier Taking Advantage of New Opportunity on Blackhawks Defense

While he reconnected with some familiar teammates like Alex Vlasic, he also met some new faces and tried to learn some of their styles. Instead of overthinking in his new environment, he focused on his play to help with the transition to a new roster.

“On the ice, that's kind of where I feel most comfortable because it's hockey,” Crevier “Of course, it's always a bit weird to meet new guys and all that stuff when joining a new team.”

Before Chicago’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets, Crevier impressed head coach Luke Richardson and the coaching staff with his defensive skills in Rockford’s game against the Manitoba Moose. After his first Blackhawks game, Richardson praised the rookie defenseman for his style of play and ability to use his long reach to break up plays.

With a player his size, Richardson noticed how he kept his game simple and his ability to make smart defensive decisions to stay out of trouble.

“I think he knows what he is, and he played a good first game,” Richardson said. “Now, we want to just see him continue to be consistent and play that same steady game.”

The Blackhawks acquired the Quebec native in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft as the 188th overall pick. After the draft, Crevier played in one more season in the QMJHL before he made his debut with the IceHogs last season.