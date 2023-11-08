BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 

This year is the first moms’ trip since the 2019-20 season. This weekend, the moms and mentors will enjoy some time in the Sunshine State to watch a day in their sons’ lives with a travel schedule and take part in some planned activities throughout the trip.

While the team switches off on the parents and mentors’ travel every season, Connor Murphy describes how every trip is a different experience between the parents. While the dads follow every practice, morning skate and the results at the end of a game, he notices that the moms provide a different energy that brings the team together.

“It's always nice, it’s different atmosphere than the dads’ trip because the moms don't seem to care what the wins or losses,” Murphy said. “They're they just are happy to be around and socialize. So, it adds a good spirit for everyone.”

Another player who will experience his first moms’ trip include Connor Bedard. While his parents have traveled to some of the opening road trips to watch their son play, this adds to a new experience for him and his mom, Melanie, to experience an actual NHL travel day.

“It'll be good, all of the guys are pretty excited for the trip so I'm excited to just spend time with her and have her on the trip kind of have her experience stuff we do,” Bedard said.