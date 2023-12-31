BLOG: Blackhawks Look to Rebound in Rare Back-to-Back in Dallas

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will face a rematch against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center after they suffered a 5-4 overtime loss on Friday night.
With such a quick turnaround for the same contest, head coach Luke Richardson found some benefits from the rare back-to-back situation. While they didn’t receive the outcome they wanted on Friday, this allowed time for the team to regroup with no travel but also gain some familiarity with their Central Division opponent.
“You play the team the next night and you're kind of a little more familiar with what's going on [with their game],” Richardson said. “I think we've reacted when we play teams close together and I think we've done a pretty good job of playing [well against the team a] the second time.”
The closest the Blackhawks came to facing the same team earlier this season included a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning with these games only a week apart.