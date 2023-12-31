BLOG: Blackhawks Look to Rebound in Rare Back-to-Back in Dallas

For Jason Dickinson, this also allows the team to understand the Stars’ approach in certain situations and see what possible changes Dallas could make throughout the matchup.

“With a back-to-back game like this. It's very easy to modify your game plan to this team specifically that you're playing,” Dickinson said.

On Friday night, Chicago found their momentum late in the third to push the game into an overtime situation. While they did not end up with a win, they know what they can expect in their second matchup.

“We didn't get the result we wanted but we played hard and we kind of know what to expect…,” Kevin Korchinski said. “This helps your preparation and helps kind of right out the gate knowing how we have to play.”

As for tonight, Richardson noted that the Blackhawks need to be more careful with the way they handle the puck and avoid outnumbered rushes.

When they are in the offensive zone, if they can get more shots on goal and reload quickly, then they can possibly see some better results in the end.

“If we can do that and manage the puck against especially the big line…I think it will keep us out of less danger and they'll just let us have a little bit more offense to our game tonight,” Richardson said.