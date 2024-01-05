BLOG: Bedard Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Roster 

He is also the first Blackhawks rookie to be named an NHL All-Star since Tony Esposito (1969-70) and the third Blackhawk rookie who earned the honor, including Chico Maki and Murray Hall (1960-61). Bedard is the first skater in team history to be named an All-Star as an 18-year-old and the third youngest players in team history to earn All-Star honors are Patrick Kane (20 years old, 67 days) and Jonathan Toews (20 years old, 271 days).

He currently leads the Blackhawks and rookie skaters in points (33), goals (15) and assists (18) ahead of Thursday’s matchups. In November, he became one of five players in NHL history at 18 years old or younger to score 10 goals in 17 games along with Patrik Laine (14 GP), Steve Yzerman (15 GP), Dale Hawerchuk (17 GP) and Ted Kennedy (17 GP).

Bedard led all NHL rookies with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games and also shared second among all NHL rookies with five goals in December. The rookie forward posted the longest point streak of any rookie in December (3G, 5A Dec. 17-27) through five games.