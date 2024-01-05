BLOG: Bedard Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Roster 

Forward set to become the youngest player in league history to play in NHL All-Star Game

By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After being named Rookie of the Month in November and December, Connor Bedard earned his first NHL All-Star Game selection on Thursday night, named the Blackhawks representative as the first 32 players for this year's event were revealed. With the selection, he is set to become the youngest player in league history to play in the NHL All-Star game and the second youngest to appear in All-Star weekend, behind Fleming MacKell (18 years old, 166 days).

Bedard will stand alongside some of the league's biggest names at the annual showcase that will take place from Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

He is also the first Blackhawks rookie to be named an NHL All-Star since Tony Esposito (1969-70) and the third Blackhawk rookie who earned the honor, including Chico Maki and Murray Hall (1960-61). Bedard is the first skater in team history to be named an All-Star as an 18-year-old and the third youngest players in team history to earn All-Star honors are Patrick Kane (20 years old, 67 days) and Jonathan Toews (20 years old, 271 days). 

He currently leads the Blackhawks and rookie skaters in points (33), goals (15) and assists (18) ahead of Thursday’s matchups. In November, he became one of five players in NHL history at 18 years old or younger to score 10 goals in 17 games along with Patrik Laine (14 GP), Steve Yzerman (15 GP), Dale Hawerchuk (17 GP) and Ted Kennedy (17 GP).

Bedard led all NHL rookies with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games and also shared second among all NHL rookies with five goals in December. The rookie forward posted the longest point streak of any rookie in December (3G, 5A Dec. 17-27) through five games.

