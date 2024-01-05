BLOG: Bedard Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Roster 

After being named Rookie of the Month in November and December, Connor Bedard earned his first NHL All-Star Game selection on Thursday night, named the Blackhawks representative as the first 32 players for this year's event were revealed. With the selection, he is set to become the youngest player in league history to play in the NHL All-Star game and the second youngest to appear in All-Star weekend, behind Fleming MacKell (18 years old, 166 days).
Bedard will stand alongside some of the league's biggest names at the annual showcase that will take place from Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.