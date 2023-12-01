BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 

The Vancouver native notched a three-game goal streak from Oct. 27 – Nov. 4 to make him the youngest player in franchise history to record a three-game goal streak since Jeremy Roenick. Two games later, Bedard scored four points (2G, 2A) against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9 and became the youngest player in franchise history to post a multi-goal game since Kirby Dach (Nov. 2019) and the third-youngest in NHL history behind Maple Leafs forward Ted Kennedy (Jan. 1944) and Bruins forward Bep Guidolin (Feb. 1944).

He also scored back-to-back two-goal games on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 to become the fourth Blackhawks rookie over the last 40 years to record back-to-back multi-goal games and the 17th 18-year-old player in NHL history.

The rookie forward currently leads all Blackhawks skaters with 18 points (10G, 8A) through 21 games played this season.