BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 

After leading all league rookies with six goals and 12 points in 12 games, the NHL named Connor Bedard the Rookie of the Month for November. The forward is the third Blackhawks player to receive this honor since Dominik Kubalik (Jan. 2020) and Patrick Kane (Oct. 2007).
Bedard produced 10 goals through 17 games and became one of five players in NHL history at 18 years old or younger to score 10 goals in 17 games along with Patrik Laine (14 GP), Steve Yzerman (15 GP), Dale Hawerchuk (17 GP) and Ted Kennedy (17 GP).