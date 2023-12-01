BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for November 

The 2023 first-overall pick became the fifth player in NHL history age 18 or younger to produce 10 goals through 17 games

Bedard-Rookie-of-the-Month-Nov-16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After leading all league rookies with six goals and 12 points in 12 games, the NHL named Connor Bedard the Rookie of the Month for November. The forward is the third Blackhawks player to receive this honor since Dominik Kubalik (Jan. 2020) and Patrick Kane (Oct. 2007).

Bedard produced 10 goals through 17 games and became one of five players in NHL history at 18 years old or younger to score 10 goals in 17 games along with Patrik Laine (14 GP), Steve Yzerman (15 GP), Dale Hawerchuk (17 GP) and Ted Kennedy (17 GP).

The Vancouver native notched a three-game goal streak from Oct. 27 – Nov. 4 to make him the youngest player in franchise history to record a three-game goal streak since Jeremy Roenick. Two games later, Bedard scored four points (2G, 2A) against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9 and became the youngest player in franchise history to post a multi-goal game since Kirby Dach (Nov. 2019) and the third-youngest in NHL history behind Maple Leafs forward Ted Kennedy (Jan. 1944) and Bruins forward Bep Guidolin (Feb. 1944).

He also scored back-to-back two-goal games on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 to become the fourth Blackhawks rookie over the last 40 years to record back-to-back multi-goal games and the 17th 18-year-old player in NHL history.

The rookie forward currently leads all Blackhawks skaters with 18 points (10G, 8A) through 21 games played this season.

