BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for December

This is the second time this season the forward received the NHL honor

ROTM BEDARD 16X9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

Connor Bedard, who led all rookies with 10 assists and 15 points through 15 games, has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for December. This is the second time the rookie forward received the honor. 

Throughout the month of December, Bedard led all NHL rookies with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games and also shared second among all NHL rookies with five goals. He also led all rookies with five power play points (5A and an average time on ice per game of 19:45.

He posted the longest point streak of any rookie in December (3G, 5A Dec. 17-27) in five games. His streak tied the third longest by an 18-year-old in Blackhawks history behind an eight-game run by Bobby Hull (1957-58) and a six-game run by Eddie Olczyk (1984-85).

In the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 27, he became the third-youngest player to score a regular-season overtime goal, behind only Sidney Crosby and Jordan Staal. 

The Vancouver native currently leads all Blackhawks skaters with 33 points (15G, 18A) through 36 games.

