BLOG: Bedard, McDavid Go Head-to-Head in First Matchup Together on Tuesday Night

For the first time in his NHL career, Connor Bedard will go up against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

While he viewed it as a team matchup overall, he still tried to take in the opportunity as he would go up against a player he grew up watching. However, he also knows the composure he must have in the moment.

“It's special for us going against guys like this and I think you can't take it for granted, but you can't go out there and be starstruck when he's coming down on you,” Bedard said.

In his first season, the 2023 first-overall pick went up against other former first selections like Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin and Auston Matthews and now adds McDavid to the list all within the first half of the season. Both forwards lead their teams in points as they enter the late-night matchup.