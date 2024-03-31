MacKinnon has 2 goals, 2 assists, Avalanche top Predators to clinch playoff berth

The Avalanche have qualified for the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen had three assists, and Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (47-21-6), who had lost two straight. Justus Annunen stopped all 23 shots he faced after relieving Alexandar Georgiev at 57 seconds of the second period.

Georgiev allowed four goals on 13 shots and took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before being pulled.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Lankinen made 35 saves for the Predators (43-27-4), who have lost two in a row after a franchise-record 18-game point streak (16-0-2).

Colorado scored the final five goals of the game.

Artturi Lehkonen cut the Nashville lead to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 5:43 of the second, on a one-timer from the top of the right circle to the short side. Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh had been assessed a match penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head of Ross Colton at 3:11, giving Colorado a five-minute man-advantage.

Makar tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 18:25 with a wrist shot while coasting through the left circle.

Yakov Trenin gave the Avalanche a 5-4 lead at 19:31. He picked up a loose puck in the right circle and cut to the middle before scoring on a wrist shot.

MacKinnon made it 6-4 on a rebound at 3:38 of the third period, then scored into an empty net at 16:10 for the 7-4 final.

Cole Smith put Nashville ahead 1-0 Nashville at 3:41 of the first period with a wrist shot from between the circles after Nyquist fed him from below the goal line.

Drouin tied it 1-1 at the left post at 5:25 when he redirected MacKinnon’s pass from the right circle.

Mark Jankowski gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 13:02, scoring from the top of the crease after his crossing pass was blocked by Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

Dante Fabbro extended it to 3-1 at 13:43 with a wrist shot from the left circle to the blocker side.

Casey Mittelstadt cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 16:11, tucking the puck inside the right post during a scramble in front.

Nyquist pushed the Nashville lead to 4-2 at 57 seconds of the second on a 2-on-1 when he scored from the right circle off a Spencer Stastney pass.

Avalanche defenseman Sean Walker (undisclosed) left the game at 18:56 of the second and didn’t return.