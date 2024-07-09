Sean Behrens and Matt Davis Highlight the Pipeline From DU to the Avalanche

There was a championship feel at Avalanche development camp this summer.

Three members of the 2024 University of Denver Pioneers team that won the National Championship took part in this week’s camp: defensemen Sean Behrens and Boston Buckberger along with goaltender Matt Davis.

“I thought there were a lot of DU players here my first year at Dev Camp when we had three,” Behrens, who signed his entry-level contract with the Avalanche after three seasons at DU, said. “And this year we have five.”

Behrens praised his teammates and talked about seeing them also take their skills to the next level.

“They work their way here and earn an opportunity. So I think they want to see them have that success play out in front of not only their eyes but mine too. It’s cool for me to see and see their development”

After 112 games and a pair of National Championships, Behrens praised his time at DU.

“Our coaching staff at DU does a great job with everyone,” Behrens said. “Skill development, pre-game, little habits, at the rink, away from the rink, we have all the tools there to have success and grow as players and people. So, you know, I wouldn’t be sitting here without my three years at DU. I’m so thankful to go there and be able to do what I did there.”

Davis, who received his first development-camp invite after an incredible NCAA Tournament that saw him post a .979 save percentage, said it’s great to join an organization so close to where he plays college.

“It’s awesome,” Davis said. “Super nice to not have to go too far and there’s a lot of familiarity with going to games and just kind of seeing them around the rink. And last year, we played that game at Ball Arena, we’ve even been in the dressing room.”

With this being his first-ever development camp, Davis said he’s leaned on Behrens for advice.

“I didn’t really know too much what to expect," Davis said. “I leaned on Sean a lot for things like what to pack, like what to expect, that kind of thing, so I could just make sure I was prepared as possible. He’s a big help.”

Ahead of his first full professional season, Behrens is taking everything he can from this development camp.

“Whether that’s on the ice, off the ice, in the weight room, there's a lot of resources here,” Behrens said. “Just about the whole organization and staff are here. So there's a lot of people to talk to you and a lot of people where you can get help or ask questions.”

With DU alumnus Logan O’Connor already a contributor on the Avalanche roster, the DU to the Avalanche pipeline is growing with 2024 fourth-round pick Jake Fisher and 2024 sixth-round pick Tory Pitner are both committed to play at for the Pioneers this upcoming season.