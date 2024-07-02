Avalanche Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Colorado To Open Season At Vegas Oct. 9; Home Opener Vs. Columbus on Oct. 12

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The National Hockey League announced its 2024-25 regular season schedule today, with the Colorado Avalanche set to open the campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 9 on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche are scheduled to play their home opener three days later against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ball Arena.

The Avs will play 26 games against their Central Division opponents, meeting Chicago, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg four times each (two home/two away), Dallas three times (two home/one away) as well as three games against the Utah Hockey Club (one home/two away), marking the first regular-season contests against the franchise since relocating this past offseason. Colorado’s first regular-season game in the state of Utah will take place on Oct. 24, while the Avs will host them for the first time since relocation on Dec. 12.

Colorado will play 24 games versus the Pacific Division (three times against each opponent) and 32 total tilts with teams from the Eastern Conference (one home/one away).

The season features 12 back-to-back sets of games in 2024-25 for the Avalanche, including their final two (Apr. 12-13) regular-season games. In the last five seasons, Colorado has posted a combined 72-25-11 record in back-to-backs. 11 of the 12 of the back-to-backs involve travel, with the lone outlier featuring home contests against Ottawa (Oct. 27) and Chicago (Oct. 28).

January (15 games) will be the busiest month of the 2024-25 schedule for the Avs. The months of January and March each have the most home games on the schedule with nine. The club’s longest homestand is six contests from Feb. 26 – Mar. 10. Among Colorado’s nine home games in January, the club will host the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (Jan. 6), the defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers (Jan. 16 – second visit) and both 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs opponents in the Dallas Stars (Jan. 18) and the Winnipeg Jets (Jan. 22 – second visit).

The 2024-25 schedule includes a four-day hiatus from Dec. 23-26 for the Avalanche around the NHL’s Christmas Break and a 14-day pause in February for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will feature international tournament play between NHL Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The 4 Nations Face-Off break is scheduled between a five-game road stretch for the Avalanche (Feb. 4-22), one of two instances the Burgundy and Blue will play five consecutive road games (other: Dec. 3-10).

Colorado’s final home games in the regular season are scheduled for April 8 versus Vegas and April 10 vs. Vancouver. The team will end the regular-season slate with a back-to-back in Southern California against the Kings (April 12) and Ducks (April 13).

The Avalanche are currently scheduled to play nine afternoon games in 2024-25 (puck drop before 5:00 p.m. local). Five of them are at Ball Arena and four are on the road. Colorado is 17-5-1 in day games since 2021-22 and 25-7-2 since 2019-20.

Single-game tickets for the regular season go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m. Full Season Memberships and Partial Deposits are on sale now by calling the Avalanche Sales Office at 303.4AVS.NHL or by visiting nhl.com/avalanche/tickets.

All 82 games can be heard on the Altitude Radio Network, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM or 950 AM. The Altitude Sports broadcast information will be announced at a later time.

2024-25 Avalanche Regular Season Schedule

Home Games Bold – All Times Mountain – Dates and Times Subject to Change

Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Wed
Oct. 9
at Vegas
8 p.m.
Sat
Oct. 12
COLUMBUS
7 p.m.
Mon
Oct. 14
NY ISLANDERS
7 p.m.
Wed
Oct. 16
BOSTON
7:30 p.m.
Fri
Oct. 18
ANAHEIM
7 p.m.
Sun
Oct. 20
at San Jose
2 p.m.
Tue
Oct. 22
at Seattle
8:30 p.m.
Thu
Oct. 24
at Utah
7 p.m.
Sun
Oct. 27
OTTAWA
7 p.m.
Mon
Oct. 28
CHICAGO
7 p.m.
Wed
Oct. 30
TAMPA BAY
7 p.m.
Sat
Nov. 2
at Nashville
6 p.m.
Tue
Nov. 5
SEATTLE
7 p.m.
Thu
Nov. 7
at Winnipeg
6 p.m.
Sat
Nov. 9
CAROLINA
7 p.m.
Mon
Nov. 11
NASHVILLE
7 p.m.
Wed
Nov. 13
LOS ANGELES
8 p.m.
Fri
Nov. 15
WASHINGTON
7 p.m.
Mon
Nov. 18
at Philadelphia
5 p.m.
Thu
Nov. 21
at Washington
5 p.m.
Sat
Nov. 23
at Florida
4 p.m.
Mon
Nov. 25
at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
Wed
Nov. 27
VEGAS
8 p.m.
Fri
Nov. 29
at Dallas
6:30 p.m.
Sat
Nov. 30
EDMONTON
8 p.m.
Tue
Dec. 3
at Buffalo
5 p.m.
Thu
Dec. 5
at Carolina
5 p.m.
Sat
Dec. 7
at Detroit
5 p.m.
Sun
Dec. 8
at New Jersey
5 p.m.
Tue
Dec. 10
at Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
Thu
Dec. 12
UTAH
7 p.m.
Sat
Dec. 14
NASHVILLE
7 p.m.
Mon
Dec. 16
at Vancouver
8:30 p.m.
Thu
Dec. 19
at San Jose
8:30 p.m.
Fri
Dec. 20
at Anaheim
8 p.m.
Sun
Dec. 22
SEATTLE
6 p.m.
Fri
Dec. 27
at Utah
7 p.m.
Tue
Dec. 31
WINNIPEG
6 p.m.
Thu
Jan. 2
BUFFALO
7 p.m.
Sat
Jan. 4
MONTREAL
5 p.m.
Mon
Jan. 6
FLORIDA
7 p.m.
Wed
Jan. 8
at Chicago
5:30 p.m.
Thu
Jan. 9
at Minnesota
6 p.m.
Sat
Jan. 11
at Winnipeg
5 p.m.
Tue
Jan. 14
NY RANGERS
7 p.m.
Thu
Jan. 16
EDMONTON
7:30 p.m.
Sat
Jan. 18
DALLAS
2 p.m.
Mon
Jan. 20
MINNESOTA
1 p.m.
Wed
Jan. 22
WINNIPEG
7:30 p.m.
Sat
Jan. 25
at Boston
11 a.m.
Sun
Jan. 26
at NY Rangers
11 a.m.
Tue
Jan. 28
at NY Islanders
5:30 p.m.
Fri
Jan. 31
ST. LOUIS
7 p.m.
Sun
Feb. 2
PHILADELPHIA
1 p.m.
Tue
Feb. 4
at Vancouver
8 p.m.
Thu
Feb. 6
at Calgary
7 p.m.
Fri
Feb. 7
at Edmonton
7 p.m.
Sat
Feb. 22
at Nashville
4 p.m.
Sun
Feb. 23
at St. Louis
4 p.m.
Wed
Feb. 26
NEW JERSEY
7:30 p.m.
Fri
Feb 28
MINNESOTA
7 p.m.
Tue
Mar. 4
PITTSBURGH
7 p.m.
Thu
Mar. 6
SAN JOSE
7:30 p.m.
Sat
Mar. 8
TORONTO
5 p.m.
Mon
Mar. 10
CHICAGO
7 p.m.
Tue
Mar. 11
at Minnesota
6 p.m.
Fri
Mar. 14
at Calgary
7 p.m.
Sun
Mar. 16
DALLAS
1:30 p.m.
Wed
Mar. 19
at Toronto
5 p.m.
Thu
Mar. 20
at Ottawa
5 p.m.
Sat
Mar. 22
at Montreal
5 p.m.
Tue
Mar. 25
DETROIT
7 p.m.
Thu
Mar. 27
LOS ANGELES
7 p.m.
Sat
Mar. 29
ST. LOUIS
2:30 p.m.
Mon
Mar. 31
CALGARY
6:30 p.m.
Wed
Apr. 2
at Chicago
7:30 p.m.
Thu
Apr. 3
at Columbus
5:30 p.m.
Sat
Apr. 5
at St. Louis
5 p.m.
Tue
Apr. 8
VEGAS
8 p.m.
Thu
Apr. 10
VANCOUVER
7 p.m.
Sat
Apr. 12
at Los Angeles
2 p.m.
Sun
Apr. 13
at Anaheim
6 p.m.

