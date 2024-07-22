Avalanche Have a History of Signing College Free Agents

There are many roads that one can take to step into the spotlight of the National Hockey League. While there are several Colorado Avalanche players that were drafted, some were given their pro opportunities in another way. Learn the stories of the undrafed college hockey players who now perform at hockey’s highest level.

Logan O’Connor

After a three-year stint at University of Denver where he went to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2016 and won the National Championship in 2017, O’Connor signed with the Avalanche ahead of the 2018-19 season.

In his first pro season, O’Connor played in 64 regular-season games for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and scored 42 points (19g/23a), finishing third on the team in points. He also appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games. O’Connor made his NHL debut on December 31, 2018, against the Los Angeles Kings in what was the first of five regular-season NHL games he played that season.

In 2019-20, his second pro season and most recent campaign in the AHL, he played 40 regular-season AHL games for the Eagles, recorded 25 points (12g/13a). With the Avalanche that season, he posted a pair of goals in 16 regular season games including his first NHL goal on November 27, 2019. O’Connor made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on August 26, 2020, in the bubble and posted one assist in six games.