Avalanche Have a History of Signing College Free Agents

Logan O'Connor and Sam Malinski Highlight Players Avalanche Have Signed Out of College

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

There are many roads that one can take to step into the spotlight of the National Hockey League. While there are several Colorado Avalanche players that were drafted, some were given their pro opportunities in another way.  Learn the stories of the undrafed college hockey players who now perform at hockey’s highest level.

Logan O’Connor

After a three-year stint at University of Denver where he went to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2016 and won the National Championship in 2017, O’Connor signed with the Avalanche ahead of the 2018-19 season.

In his first pro season, O’Connor played in 64 regular-season games for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and scored 42 points (19g/23a), finishing third on the team in points. He also appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff games. O’Connor made his NHL debut on December 31, 2018, against the Los Angeles Kings in what was the first of five regular-season NHL games he played that season.

In 2019-20, his second pro season and most recent campaign in the AHL, he played 40 regular-season AHL games for the Eagles, recorded 25 points (12g/13a). With the Avalanche that season, he posted a pair of goals in 16 regular season games including his first NHL goal on November 27, 2019. O’Connor made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on August 26, 2020, in the bubble and posted one assist in six games.

After the 2020-21 season where he posted five points (3g/2a) in 22 regular-season games and played in two playoff games, O’Connor became an everyday NHL player. 

In 2021-22, he posted 24 points (8g/16a) in 81 regular-season games in addition to four points (1g/3a) in 17 playoff games, helping the Avalanche win their first Stanley Cup since 2001. The next season, O’Connor played a full 82-game season for the first time in his career, earning a career-high 26 points (9g/17a) before playing in all seven playoff games that year. 

Last season, despite playing only 57 regular-season games due to injury, O’Connor earned a career-best 13 goals along with 12 assists and his first-career hat trick.

Sam Malinski

As a junior at Cornell, Sam Malinski was named a Second Team All-American for the 2022-23 season. After his collegiate season ended, Malinski signed with the Avalanche organization and jumped right into pro action for the Colorado Eagles. In seven regular-season games with the Eagles, he posted five points (3g/2a) before scoring five points (5a) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games.

In his second season with the Eagles, Malinski recorded 27 points (5g/22a) in 46 regular-season games and two assists in three playoff games. Additionally, he made his NHL debut, posting 10 points (3g/7a) in 23 games, posting his first assist on December 7, 2023, and notching his first goal on December 13, 2023.

Jason Polin

Like Malinski, Polin joined the Colorado Eagles in 2022-23 after finishing his senior season at Western Michigan University. In his first taste of pro hockey, he posted one assist in seven AHL regular-season games and played in four Calder Cup Playoff games.

In 42 AHL regular-season games in 2023-24, Polin scored 10 points (4g/6a) and appeared in two playoff games. He also made his NHL debut, playing seven games with the Avalanche, including a win over the Ottawa Senators on January 16, 2024 where he scored his first NHL goal.

