Avalanche Signs Wyatt Aamodt

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season.

Aamodt, 26, skated in 60 regular-season contests with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2023-24, recording 14 points (6g/8a). The blueliner ranked among Eagles’ defenseman in goals (T-2nd), assists (6th) and points (6th). He also appeared in two postseason contests with the Eagles.

The Hermantown, Minnesota, native has skated in 115 career regular-season AHL contests from 2021-24, collecting 32 points (9g/23a) and has appeared in 18 postseason outings, adding one point (1a) which came during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Aamodt originally signed with the Avalanche as a free agent on April 12, 2022.

Prior to turning pro, Aamodt attended Minnesota State University (Mankato) from 2018-22 and totaled 29 points (10g/19a) in 123 collegiate games. The blueliner served as team captain in 2021-22, where he registered a career-high scoring line of 6g/6a and a team-high 56 blocked shots in 41 outings. Aamodt led the Mavericks to their first Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Championship before falling to the University of Denver in the National Championship. The defenseman also helped Minnesota State secure the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Championship as a freshman in 2019.

The 6-foot, 201-pound defenseman, skated in 115 career regular-season USHL games with the Lincoln Stars and the Chicago Steel from 2015-18, tallying 46 points (5g/41a). Aamodt recorded a career-high, 26 points (4g/22a) in 49 outings during the 2017-18 campaign with Lincoln where he finished second among Stars defenseman in points and assists. He also appeared in seven USHL postseason contests with the club in 2017-18.