Avalanche Signs Calle Rosen

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a one-year contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Rosen, 30, re-joins the Avalanche organization after splitting the 2019-20 campaign with the Avalanche and AHL’s Colorado Eagles. He appeared in eight games for the parent club and 35 games for the Eagles that season. With the Eagles, Rosen registered 15 points (3g/12a).

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defenseman spent the bulk of 2023-24 with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds and notched 33 points (2g/31a) in 68 games. The 31 helpers paced Thunderbirds defensemen and the 33 points ranked third among blueliners. Rosen suited up in six games for the St. Louis Blues and chipped in one assist.

A native of Vaxjo, Sweden, Rosen has collected 31 points (11g/20a) in 93 career regular-season NHL games with the Blues, Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs. He set personal bests in games (49), goals (8) and assists (10) at the NHL level with the Blues in 2022-23. Rosen dressed in nine Stanley Cup Playoffs games for St. Louis in 2021-22, his lone NHL playoff run. In the AHL, the rearguard enters 2024-25 with 289 games and a career 25g/132a scoring line with the Thunderbirds, Eagles and Toronto Marlies from 2017-24 and captured the Calder Cup with the Marlies in 2017-18.

Rosen signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on May 16, 2017 after playing professionally in Sweden. His SHL career spanned from 2014-17 with the Vaxjo Lakers and posted 33 points (9g/24a) in 96 regular-season games. Rosen also saw action in Sweden’s second tier league from 2012-15 where he totaled 40 points (18g/22a) in 106 regular-season contests with Karlskrona HK and Rogle BK.