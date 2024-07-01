Avalanche Signs Parker Kelly

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Parker Kelly to a two-year contract through the 2025-26 season.

Kelly, 25, registered 18 points (8g/10a) in 80 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2023-24, setting career-highs in games played, goals, assists, points and time on ice per game (11:42). The forward tied the team-lead with two shorthanded goals and recorded his first career tally while shorthanded in Ottawa’s season-opener at Carolina on Oct. 11.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward enters 2024-25 with 35 career points (17g/18a) in 177 regular-season games from 2020-24, all with the Senators. Kelly made his NHL debut and tallied his first career goal in the Senators’ final regular-season contest vs. Toronto on May 12, 2021.

Kelly originally signed with Ottawa as a free agent on September 19, 2017 and suited up in 128 AHL games with the Senators minor league affiliate, the Belleville Senators from 2017-2022, collecting 49 points (26g/23a) over that span. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games in 2021-22.

Prior to turning pro, Kelly competed in 273 career WHL games with the Prince Albert Raiders from 2015-19, where he notched 188 points (93g/95a) and served as alternate captain during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He recorded 21 points (11g/10a) over 35 WHL postseason contests and helped the Raiders capture the 2019 WHL Championship.