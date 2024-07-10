Andrew Cogliano and Pavel Francouz Begin New Chapters of Their Careers With Avalanche

Familiar faces made an appearance at the 2024 Colorado Avalanche Development Camp. Stanley Cup Champions Andrew Cogliano and Pavel Francouz took on leadership roles within the organization and over the past week helped the young prospects with building upon their skills. Cogliano is a Special Assistant to General Manager Chris MacFarland and Francouz is a Goaltending Scout.

“I think when you win a championship with a team, you feel a lot of passion and you have a lot of heart for being there,” Cogliano said.

Both raised the cup while sporting the burgundy and blue in 2022, and they also both announced their retirements this season.

Francouz, who went 6-0-0 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, announced his retirement in April after missing the entire 2023-24 season with injury.

Cogliano Takes on Permanent Role

After hanging up his skates in May, Cogliano, who scored 464 points (190g/274a) in 1,294 regular-season games along with 40 points (13g/27a) in 131 playoff games over 17 seasons, joined the Avalanche front office. He’ll assist in various front office roles, including pro and amateur scouting, player development, in addition to working with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

“I think there’s always a life after hockey," Cogliano said. “You can’t play forever. The opportunity to come here and play a few years, win a cup and be a part of really good teams, and now moving to the front office, I have an opportunity to work on the other side of it and hopefully win again. To be a part of it is something special.”

Cogliano emphasized that the busy transition has been exciting with being around the Draft, free agency, and Development Camp.

“I think it’s just a great learning experience,” Cogliano said. “You’re in management and it’s a great place to be and there are great people to learn from. I’m very fortunate.”

Among his different jobs, Cogliano said he’s particularly excited for the scouting aspect of his new gig.

“I’ve always been interested in scouting and what it takes to watch players and how to see it from up above and not on the ice,” Cogliano said. “I’m excited to go watch NHL games and pro games with our scouts, with Chris, with whoever it is to understand what’s valuable in watching and how you pick up on certain things.”